Aboh ma Ndi-Aboh is a popular expression among indigenes of Umudiana Ezinifite, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. The expression, which literally means “Aboh (Umudiana) knows its own people,” is often used in appreciating virtues and/or denouncing perceived vices.

It was in this respect that Community Stars Club (COSTARS) honoured some industrious indigenes of Umudiana Ezinifite. Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo, Ezeanyino of Ihembosi, in Ekwusigo Local Government, an in-law to the community, is a hero to umu Aboh. He is a philanthropist who put his best towards road infrastructure, among his other good deeds for the community.

Ogbunaechendo Ezinifite, Chief Felix Odimegwu, was equally revered for his frequent response to calls regarding to people-oriented programmes. Similar appreciation was extended to Chief Godwin Eloka Agbasimelo for installing solar-powered streetlights in the community. He has since commenced disbursement of relief packages to indigent persons from the five communities of Mbanese to ease sufferings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Chief Chukwuka Nwokolo, Ikenga Ezinifite, his interventions included award of scholarships to indigent students, and provision of borehole at the Aboh Square. He also regularly disburses palliatives to Umudiana.

Chief Felix Orjiako, Ogbujingidi II of Ezinifite, was recognised for making Ulasi River bailey bridge linking Ezinifite with Lilu community in Ihiala LGA, constructed close to a century ago, motorable.

For Chief Chuks Innocent Ezechiefoh (Ochendo), he built classrooms for Umudiana Community Primary School. Basil Ifediegwu and Venatus Chukwunonso Amuzie disbursed palliatives to reduce effects of COVID-19 lockdown.

Paul Uzochukwu Ezeobi has the Friends of the Poor International Foundation, a non-governmental organisation empowered indigent youths through scholarship awards and skill acquisition, thereby, turning their dreams into reality. In addition, he has been distributing food items, cash and other household needs to the elderly, the deprived and the less privileged in the Obodo-Oma community to beat COVID-19 pandemic hardship.

According to Ogbuefi Akwudoleze Ray Ifeme, Odogwu-Abii Ezinifite, COSTARS is a socio-cultural organisation of Umudiana: “Its role on people-oriented projects in the community is immeasurable. It is blessed with men of great foresight and consuming power of faith like the duo of Nze Fabian Nduka (Okwuerindego) and Mazi Jairus Nwora (Udorji).

“We should not forget the late Foster Donatus Orjiako. They exhibited rare quality when they volunteered to clear the village ancient revered and scared Ulasi deity forest (agbo Ulasi) for developmental projects. A sacrifice Ndi Ezinifite would not forget in a hurry.

“The cleared forest had since given way to Umudiana Community Primary School, Health Centre, Security Office and the Umudiana Village Hall. It is such attitude that the Aboh ma Ndi-Aboh Mantra would be appreciated.

“There were also instances where those perceived to have worked against the interest of Umudiana and Ezinifite land were paid in their own coin. It is on this ground that the December 31, 2019 Ezinifite Town Union (ETU) election would be appreciated.

“Some entered into rough waters with umu Aboh. They have been privileged for over a decade to serve in the local government transition committee but failed to attract government presence to the area. On the other hand, Geoffrey Onuchukwu was hailed largely due to his people-oriented engagements, which endeared him to all who came in contact with him before vying for the presidential seat. That is the other side of Aboh ma Ndi-Aboh Philosophy.

“For Ndi Ezinifite that is used to self-sufficiency and ‘I can do it’ attitude, a man with dependency culture would be ill-suited to pilot the affairs of the community. If rotational leadership is to have any meaning and Umudiana village is to kick-start the process as stipulated in the ETU constitution, then we ought to have an Umudiana person of immense quality to occupy the exalted office of ETU president on his own right, and not as a puppet who would be at the beck and call of some invisible powers in the name of godfatherism.

“Umu Aboh’s mission for clamouring for rotational presidential electoral system is to show Ndi Ezinifite the positive impact that good leaders can make in the lives of the people. We see a town where peace reigns, village sentiments relegated to the background and tongues bond together in brotherhood.

“This is the Ezinifite umu Aboh Onuchukwu and all progressive-minded citizens of Ezinifite see! We have long dreamt, toiled, fought, worked and prayed for such a moment as this. A time to celebrate our strengths in the realisation that together we can conquer new frontiers and reach new summits.

“Onuchukwu’s acceptance came on the heels of the endorsement by a collation of stakeholders and the ETU youth wing. They said the decision to back him was based on conviction that he would be guided by the fundamental principles of democracy, probity, transparency and accountability. That he will always respect the rule of law, order and procedure in the conduct of affairs. They said his administration will be open, participatory and fully consultative in reaching decisions for and on behalf of the people.

“The endorsement of Onuchukwu did not go down well with the opponents’ camp. including their sponsors. They are desperately interested in their usual old ways of holding the ace and dictating the pace for selfish interest to the detriment of the community. Obviously rattled that their candidate is losing at all fronts, they resorted to underhand activities to cow the eventual winner.

“The Ezinifite electorate are wiser. Rather than being disillusioned by the timid antics of this tiny cabal, they appear more resolute in rooting for the best man to occupy the exalted office of the ETU President-General. The spirit of Aboh ma Ndi-Aboh has overwhelmingly endorsed Onuchukwu as ETU President General for the next five years.”