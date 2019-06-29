Regular facial cleansing is critical to maintaining healthy look.

Here is why:

Removes build-up

A common benefit of facial cleansing is the removal of dirt, oil, and other unwanted debris. Thro ughout the day the skin on your face is continually covered with bacteria, pollutants, viruses, dirt, and old (dead) skin cells. Daily facial washing removes these impurities to give the skin a fresh look. Without washing, your skin would be covered with a thick layer of dirt and grime which make it difficult for other products to penetrate the skin properly.

Boosts hydration

Regular facial cleansing is also an important factor in helping the skin maintain a proper level of hydration. Dehydrated skin looks and feels rough, wrinkled and aged. Cleansing helps manage PH levels of the skin; enabling sufficient water and product retention.

Maintains a clear skin

Tiny glands under the skin produce oil called sebum to protect the skin from the dangers of the outside world. These glands use hair follicles within the skin as a pathway, allowing the oil to reach the skins surface (outer layer) to form a barrier that prevents the penetration of bacteria or other harmful agents.

Excessive dirt buildup on the surface can cause blockages of the follicle, trapping sebum, sweat, and dead skin cells. The lack of sebum on the skins surface allows bacteria to penetrate the follicle causing inflammation. The final result is acne.

Proper skin cleansing clears pores of debris to prevent dirt buildup, allowing the sebum oil to reach the skin surface unimpeded; decreasing the chances of a breakout.

If you completely stopped washing your face, your pores would become clogged resulting in the development of serious acne. The skin could also experience a combination of severe redness, dryness and irritation from insufficient hydration. Finally your skin would generally appear dirty, oily, greasy and significantly aged.

Most likely you would develop an incredible itchiness; to the point where you would be forced to constantly scratch your face. This could lead to breaks of the skin which serve as entry points for infection. Moral of the story: practice proper skin cleansing!

Some other benefits of cleansing include:

• Regular cleansing is essential to keeping your skin looking radiant and healthy.

• Cleansing helps anti-aging products and treatments work properly.

• Cleansing helps maintain proper pore size.

• Cleansing encourages proper skin hydration and prevents the production of excess oils.