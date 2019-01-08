Many express concerns over the possibility of tracing and retrieving fake products that have already been distributed to various markets.

Job Osazuwa

Everyday, the media space is awash with stories of fake drugs, foods and other consumables being manufactured, imported and sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

The constant influx and proliferation of fake and substandard drugs in the Nigerian market has generated anxiety among Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the health sector. More disturbing is the unhindered access to all manner of drugs, including controlled ones.

While those behind the clandestine businesses are smiling to the bank, their actions have sent many to their graves or caused health complications, including physical disabilities.

These fake and substandard products, particularly drugs, have been considered a global threat to human lives, leading to treatment failure, worsening of chronic disease conditions and a host of other complications.

Findings reveal that Africa records at least 100,000 deaths from fake drug-related ailments yearly, as counterfeit drugs account for about 20 per cent of generic drugs in supply in Nigeria.

Despite various efforts by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other agencies to combat the menace, the Nigerian market remains flooded with different unwholesome products.

There have been repeated calls to members of the public to endeavour to give information to the security and monitoring agencies on what is happening in their vicinities, in their own interest.

Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the police discovery in December 2018 in which operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) uncovered an illegal factory at 2, Okunnenye Street, Ikotun Egbe, Lagos State, where fake drugs were produced.

At the busted factory, there were cartons of different fake drugs, large quantities of unprocessed chemical substances used in manufacturing them, several machines fabricated for processing, manufacturing and packaging the drugs and forged pharmaceutical papers.

Four suspects were apprehended for the illegal production of the drugs.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, who paraded the suspects, said the arrest was made possible through credible intelligence.

On that note, the IGP has advised the public to be wary of where they procure foods, drugs and drinks, warning that many of them were fake and capable of causing outright death or physical and mental disability.

Though the premises were immediately sealed, many expressed concerns over the possibility to trace and retrieve the fake products that have already been distributed to various markets.

Hear the principal suspect’s confession: “I am 47 years old. I am from Mbaise in Imo State and I am the owner of the factory. I am a school certificate holder. I learnt the trade from my friend who is now late. I started my own business about four years ago. Although I am not a pharmacist or a chemist but the medicine is not totally fake as I use quality chemicals to produce it.