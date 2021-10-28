From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, advanced reasons why his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, was absent when South West governors visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said Fayemi was engaged in an official assignment and had to catch a scheduled flight to Port Harcourt.

Akeredolu and other South West governors on Tuesday visited Tinubu at his Bourdillion, Ikoyi, residence in Lagos.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his media aide, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, yesterday, said the clarification became necessary due to various insinuations and reactions in the media.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He explained that Fayemi was with them at the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at Lagos House, Marina, but had to leave to catch a late flight to Port Harcourt where he was a guest speaker at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference dinner.

“He sent his apologies and good wishes to Asiwaju. The rest of us who visited Asiwaju’s residence tendered same and extended Fayemi’s good wishes.”

Akeredolu said the visit was to show their love for the former Lagos State Governor and wish him well after his return to the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .