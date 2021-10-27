From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has explained why his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was absent during the visit of the South West governors to the residence of the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Led by Governor Akeredolu, the governors had on Tuesday visited Tinubu at his Bourdilon residence in Ikoyi, Lagos State but Governor Fayemi was absent.

However, Akeredolu said Governor Fayemi was with them at the South West Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at Lagos House in Marina but had to leave to catch a late flight to Portharcourt where he was a guest speaker at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference dinner.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde said in a statement released in Akure on Wednesday that Governor Akeredolu’s clarification on Fayemi’s absence during the visit became necessary due to various insinuations and reactions in the media.

‘Governor Fayemi was with us at the South West Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at the Lagos House in Marina. He had to leave to catch a late flight to Port Harcourt where he was billed to attend the NBA Conference dinner,’ he said.

‘He sent his apology to Asiwaju as well as his good wishes. The rest of us who visited Asiwaju’s residence tendered same and extended Fayemi’s good wishes,’ he added.

Governor Akeredolu said the visit was to show their love for the former Lagos State Governor and wish him well after his return to the country.

