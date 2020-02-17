Precious Dike

Education is imperative for the growth of human society. It is, therefore, important that everyone is given the opportunity to have an education. Unfortunately, Nigeria the ‘Giant of Africa,’ has not fully come to the understanding that education is essential for all male and female citizens alike.

At 59, Nigeria still denies some of its citizens their right to be educated. In the past, it was believed that a woman’s place was in the kitchen. It was believed that there was not much to the future of the girl child other than to cook, give birth and care for her family. This ideology still exists in some parts of Nigeria, especially in the North.

Since education is crucial to the development of a country, it is important that girls should be given the privilege to go to school, because there is more to the girl child than the kitchen. Let us take a close look at the likes of Dora Akunyili, Folusho Alakija, Chimamanda Adichie and so many others. Akunyili contributed enormously to the development of the food, drug and law enforcement in Nigeria. Folusho Alakija, who is one of the wealthiest and most successful women in Nigeria, contributed to the commercial and economic growth of the country. Chimamanda Adichie, who is known for her literary prowess, was able to open the eyes of her readers to certain underlying issues happening in this country such as gender discrimination. These women, with the help of education, have put Nigeria in the limelight.

Although there have been efforts to put gender discrimination at bay, the fact still remains that education of the girl child is sometimes overlooked. In recent developments, the Nigerian system only allows women make up a tangible percentage of the development of the country. Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammed Sanusi II, has often encouraged his subjects to use their wealth to enhance the community, investing in schools that will educate girls and prevent early marriage.

Meanwhile, gender discrimination in Nigeria is being reduced, but there is more work to be done to eradicate it completely and foster the development of Nigeria.

There is need for everyone to work together to improve the nation and make Nigeria a better place to live in.