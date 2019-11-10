Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Government says it is optimising the Lagos-Ibadan Rail Modernisation Project by extending it to Apapa Port for efficient movement of cargo from the port to various destinations across the countries and the West African sub-region.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who stated this on Saturday, at Kajola in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, during the groundbreaking ceremony of Kajola Wagon Assembly Plant, an initiative of the Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC), noted that apart from expediting export and import flow, it would decongest the port and take pressure off the roads.

He explained that the federal government was putting in place a mechanism to achieve a shift completion of the Ibadan inland dry port to off-take containers and cargo from Apapa port through the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

Osinbajo described the project as important in the production of rolling stock, spare parts, and maintenance equipment needed for the railway modernisation programme being implemented by the Federal government.

“The project is important because the railway is an alternative and comfortable means of transportation. It holds the master key in transforming commerce in Nigeria and across the continent by linking our borders.

“When completed, the plant will produce some parts of the wagon for the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-

Kaduna rail lines, satisfy the need of other rail operators within the West African subregion and the entire African continent”, Osinbajo said.

The VP further observed that locating the plant in Nigeria and the commitment of the company to hire Nigerians and engage Nigerian businesses, affirmed the President Buhari’s directive as contained in Executive Order Five on prioritizing Nigerian business in the innovation of production and procurement of engineering projects and services.