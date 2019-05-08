Tunde Thomas

As part of efforts being made to mitigate effects of flooding on flood-prone states as rainy season is fast approaching, the Federal government is to organize a flood workshop for all the states across the nation between May 20-21st in Abuja.

Making the disclosure in an interview with the DAILY SUN, the Senior Technical Adviser on Disaster Risk Management, Office of the Vice-President, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the workshop will focus on flood prevention, mitigation, and preparedness.

Highlighting the grave dangers that flooding posed to the nation socio-economic activities, Oke-Osanyintolu listed those states that are severely impacted by the effects of flooding as Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi Edo, Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Anambra, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Lagos, Kaduna,and FCT, Abuja.

‘’All the states in the country are in one way or the other affected by flooding but those listed above are the most severely affected, while the remaining states have been categorized as mildly or moderately affected states.