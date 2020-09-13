Paul Orude Bauchi

In a bid to boost revenue, the federal government is to create a synergy between the three tiers of government and traditional rulers to stop illegal foreigners and local miners from plundering away the abundant solid mineral resources of the country.

This was disclosed by the minister of state Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu S Sampson Ogah, during a two-day sensitisation visit to Bauchi State, disclosing that collaboration between the three tiers of government and community leaders is imperative for smooth mining operations.

Ogah, who disclosed this during an interaction with stakeholders in the sector, also paid a courtesy call on Governor Bala Mohammed, explaining that the sensitisation was predicated on President Muhammad Buhari’s resolve to anchor his economic diversification agenda on mining and agriculture.

“We cannot allow our mineral resources to be to be taken in piecemeal. If we develop the mining sector it will help us to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, it will help us to create jobs and it will help us to avoid banditry,”Ogah, said.

He disclosed that the President has mandated the ministry to priotise the efficient development of the mineral of the country’s seven priority mineral in the mining roadmap namely Coal, Bitumen, Limestone, Iron, Ore, Barites, Gold and Lead/Zinc Ore.

He stated that the sensitisation would strengthen collaboration with state government and other relevant agencies to ensure security and safety of mining areas.

Ogah explained that the best way to improve the 13 per cent derivation from the solid minerals revenue is for all stakeholders in the sector you support the ministry to ensure the blockage of all revenue leakages due to interferences from some state agents.

“You will see where even a local government councilor will go and stop mining which is not his responsibility. There is no state governor that has the capacity to stop mining. We have a law. If you want to stop mining you go through the state mining officer and then you discuss with him and he goes there and stop mining then will ask for discussion,” he said

“We want our miners to be responsible and being responsible we don’t want interference from any of the government agencies unduly.. We should form collaboration between the three tiers of government working together to resolve issues so that the property in the sector can come to the people”

He stated that the ministry must see that the communities are favoured, adding. “All these things are enshrine in the act and we don’t want our people to live in ignorance. We want to carry everybody along. We want to take this message to the local government, to the traditional rulers who know what happens in the hinterland so they must give government information on what is happening. That is why today we have in several parts of the country foreigners and aliens mining and taking away resources belonging to us illegally. We need to work together as a team for synergy for results”

While receiving the minister and his entourage, Governor Mohammed urged the Federal Government to establish a robust funding mechanism to enable genuine miners access financial intervention, saying said giving financial assistance to genuine miners will reducing discourage illegal mining operations in the country.

“We are pleased with your visit at this crucial moment; definitely Mr President should be praised for selecting people like you to man various Ministries. We have recognised your passion, energy, drive and determination to make sure you leave the mining sector better than you have found it.”

“We have abundant natural resources in Bauchi State that if well harnessed and supported by the federal government can sustain Nigeria as a whole.”

Also responding during an interaction with the minister, the Chairman of the miners association in the state,Alhaji Musa Santuraki, appealed to the minister to intervene over the stringent conditions to access the loan for the billions of naira set aside by the federal government for miners