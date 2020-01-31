Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) has maintained that fake news and hate speech are capable of destroying the country if not checked by a regulatory law on social media.

While explaining that there is no absolute freedom any where in the world, the minister noted that fake news and hate speech are twin evils that are destructive, adding that bills to checkmate them will in no way assist in national development and administration of democratic government.

Malami spoke on Friday while in audience with a delegation of African Independent Television (AIT), led by it’s Chairman, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr that was on a courtesy visit to his office.

According to the AGF, “fake news creates apprehension, mistrust and divides the country. same with hate speech.”

While calling on the media to always play it’s constitutional role of holding government accountable, he admonished media professionals to always forge a common understanding with the government for the collective development of the country.

He equally appealed to the media to play it’s role of ensuring peaceful cohesion for the good of the nation.

The minister stated that media attack on government in his own understanding is to push the system to greater development for good governance.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of Daar Communications Plc, owners of AIT, Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, called on the minister to intervene in cases of abuse of media proffesional by security agencies and government officials.

He informed his host that it was difficult to regulate the media when the professionals are clamped down in various detention centres.

Explaining his mission to the AGF, Dokpesi said the delegation was there to invite him to the Town Hall Meeting organized by the organization on media regulation, society and governance coming up on Monday February 3 in Abuja.

He stated that the aim of the Town Hall Meeting was to look at the merit of the fake news and hate speech bills especially where media freedom is breached.