The CEO of Get-Fit, Adekemi Oladipo, has revealed the reasons her outfit picked actress Bimbo Ademoye, BBNaija’s Cynthia Nwadiora (Ceec) and Natacha Akide (Tacha) as brand ambassadors.

“We chose them for different reasons unique to each one of them, but majorly they are strong women and smart ladies,” she states.

Oladipo, who underscores the importance of a trim figure and healthy lifestyle, explained that entertainers could keep fit by incorporating exercise into their daily routine, using Get-Fit. “Entertainers can keep fit by using Get-Fit and incorporating exercise into their daily routine, most especially, if their aim is to lose body fat and not just their bellies,” she said, adding, “They will benefit from the secret tips that come with our products.”

For Oladipo, the need to teach a healthy lifestyle and minimise the risk of obesity is the rationale behind the launch of an e-learning platform by Get-Fit. “It is an e-learning platform that teaches how to live a healthy life and eat healthily. The rate of obesity is high in Africa and a lot of people do not have the knowledge, so we are teaching them online how to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle easily without breaking the bank.”