The Heavenly Father does this for three reasons. As I disclosed last month He had a covenant in March 1994 with me, a cousin of mine and his friend, who is from one of the four leading families in Ile-Ife. The promise was to bless and make us known and remembered long after He had called us back home.

So, the first reason why the Lord has allowed me to ask Him questions on issues in the Scriptures and explains things to me is that He wants me to be remembered eternally. Like Noah (in Genesis 9:1-17), Abraham (Genesis 15:1-21) and King David (I Samuel 16:1-13), with whom He had covenants and whose names still ring a bell till today, thousands of years after their demise.

In December 1994, the Ancient of Days as He did with King Solomon in I Kings 3:1-15, told me to ask for anything I wanted Him to do for me. As Solomon who reigned in Israel from 970 – 931 B.C did, I too requested to be blessed with wisdom and knowledge. And as He did with him, the Most High commended me for not asking for wealth, fame or the destruction of my enemies. As a result, He promised to bless me with greatness and whatever I requested from Him.

As someone who at that time had read all the 66 Books in the Bible from Genesis through Revelation on about ten occasions, I had questions to ask Him on issues in the Christian Holy Book. Consequently, I began making scriptural enquiries from the Supreme Being in 1997 and I had in the last eleven years from time to time written on the issues He had explained to me. I will go into the details of this next week when I write on the second reason why He discusses Biblical matters with me.

I will be remembered for as long as the world remains, because in a few years time, I will come out with publications on the answers the Lord had given me and what He would still explain to me on issues in each chapter of the 66 Books in the Old and New Testaments. If one goes by the stories in the Bible from Genesis through Revelation, the world has existed for about seven thousand years. But scientists say the mountains, rocks, vegetation and people were created millions of years ago.

Surely, everyone would want to know exactly when the world was created. And if Adam and Eve were the only ones God created, how come that we now have people of different races and colours – Africans (blacks), Asians, Chinese and Caucasians (whites)?

To be continued next Wednesday

Birthday greetings’ gratitude

As it has been the case for 15-20 years, one of our brothers (Engineer Adeleke Adedijie) who initiated it, every month sends out notice to all our father’s children those whose birthdays will come up the following month or two. So, we know who the celebrant or celebrants will be every month. As a result, the first greetings I received for my 75th birthday last Wednesday (September 4) came from my three children and my siblings.

My gratitude goes to my big sisters, Lady Adebimpe Ugoji (82) and her husband Sir Uche Ugoji, a medical practitioner (84), who phoned from England; Professor (Mrs.) Adeola Abaelu (who will be 80 in 16 days time, on the 27th of this month) and Mrs. Adebanke Adepoju (77, who is vacationing in England).

I also salute my younger ones, Pastor Adekunle Adedipe (71), Professor (Mrs.) Adenike Osofisan (69), Mrs. Adebola Adejoro (68), Mrs. Adeoti Adeyemi (68) and Mrs. Adeboye Akintola (65). The others are Mrs. Fadeke Olaleye (64), Engineer Adeleke Adedipe (62), Chief Adegoroye Adedipe (61, next month, on October 20), Mrs. Aderosoye Ayiloge (60) and Pastor Adeyeye Adedipe (51).

The siblings who rejoiced with me are from five mothers. Only the child of our dad’s last wife is not involved and it is because he passed on in 1982 and he was the only child his mother Princess Winifred Dademu Ademola, the daughter of His Royal Majesty Sir Samuel Oladapo Ademola, the Alake of Egba Kingdom from 1920 – 1962, had for our father.

So, it is not true as many think that polygamous homes are rancorous. It depends on how the husband and father in a family handle his wives and children and the effort made to have unity in his home.

I also thank my cousin, High Chief Olusegun Adedipe VI, the Elemo of Akure and the head of Adedipe descendants. Ditto the distinguished and highly appreciated readers of my column who phoned or sent text messages last week. In the order of felicitation: Engineer Lekan Alabi, Squadron Leader Sule Lawal (rtd), Professor K.R. Adeboye, Colonel Peter Clark (rtd) and Mr. Erasmus Leo Njoku.

Others are Professor Tony Ugwu Obaji, Mr. Jonathan who called from Lokoja, Kogi State, Alhaji Abiodun who lives near to my house, Prince Tayo Obisanya and the anonymous one who sent a message on behalf of the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The last but not the least is my birthday-mate beautiful and genial Mrs. Oyinade Akinrinade Tomori of Abeokuta, who was born on September 4 in the early 1950s. We worked together at the headquarters of Concord Press of Nigeria, Ikeja, Lagos in the 1980s. As I told her on Monday, September 4 is a special day and one in which unique people are born, because the date is in the Holy Bible.

This is in the Book of Zechariah Chapter 7 verse 1 where Zechariah, a prophet in Israel in the sixth century B.C wrote: “In the fourth year that Darius was emperor, on the fourth day of the ninth month (the month of Kisler), the Lord gave me a message”.

This was on the Lord’s condemnation of insincere fasting, admonishing people to show kindness and mercy to others and directing that justice must always be done while widows, orphans and foreigners must not be oppressed. How I wish that the priests in South Africa know of this Bible passage and can draw the attention of the pugnacious, volatile and irresponsible ones in their country to it.

Next week: The herbal doctor who told me he cures (not manage) sickle cell disorder and gave me the name of an orthodox doctor who refers his patients to him.