I began asking the Heavenly Father questions on statements and stories in the Bible in 1997, but this was as a follow – up to issues He had raised. It started when the Lord told me that He would do something for me, and as Papa Abraham did in Genesis 15: 1 – 21, I too asked for a sign.

The Ancient of Days’ reply was: “Adesina, don’t you know that was the mistake Abraham made that led to his descendants (the Israelites or Hebrews) to be slaves in Egypt for 430 years” (Exodus 12:37 – 42). My response was my Lord, but Gideon in Judges 6:1 – 35 and Mary the mother of Jesus in Luke 1:26 – 38, asked the Angels who spoke with them for proof or sign that you would do what they had told them.

The Heavenly Father said yes you are right and then went on to explain things to me. He said it was so because Gideon and Virgin Mary were young people who were encountering an Angel for the first time, whereas Abraham was an old man whom He had been dealing with for a few years. The Lord called him in Genesis 12: 1 – 9 and later in Genesis 15: 1 – 21 reached a covenant with him which brought about his demanding for a sign.

It was for the same reason that the Lord also acted against Zechariah, the father of John the Baptist. He was a priest who had been dealing with God for years, yet he was still doubtful when an Angel told him his wife, Elizabeth, would have a son for him. Because of his disbelieve the Angel told him he would not be able speak until the day his son would be born (Luke 1:5 – 25). That meant for about nine months or more.

From 1997 through 2009 all the scriptural issues I raised with the Most High came as follow – ups to what He had told me. It was not until 2010 that I started asking Him questions on matters in the Bible. And this was when a reader raised Biblical topics with me. It was then the Ancient of Days told me that since I was the one now coming up with questions for Him to answer that I would need to have a cow sacrificed before He would start responding to my enquiries.

The Supreme Being said it was compulsory I did this and that all those who had been asking Him questions on issues in the Christian Holy Book sacrificed a cow before He responded to what they asked. And it was not until I did this in 2010 that He started discussing scriptural matters with me.

Given this fact, it is misinformation or deceit for any priest or prophet who says that God is against animal sacrifice to come out and claim that He told him or her, what he or she was saying on issues in the Bible. The truth is that most clerics give their opinion on Biblical matters but claim God told them.

This is why two Christian clerics would agree that the Most High is against polygamy, but disagree that the payment of tithes is still compulsory for Christians. While those who collect tithes support its payment, those who want to be popular with the members of their churches and who have other means of making big money would say the payment of tithes was an Old Testament doctrine.

And that it is not that of the New Testament era and therefore not meant to be practiced since the death of Jesus Christ. But contrary to their opinion the payment of tithes is still mandatory. I discussed the issue with the Ancient of Days and wrote about it in this column about 10 or 11 years ago.

Next week: Jesus shedding his blood on the cross only ended animal sacrifice for the forgiveness of sins stipulated in Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 6 in the Book of Leviticus, not for other purposes.

Adieu Dr. Adesokan (1934–2019), my favourite cousin (3)

Dr. Elkanah Olusola Adesokan was the son of Reverend John Adesokan, one of the most pious and generous people I have met in my 75 years on earth. He had only two children, the other being the older Dr. (Mrs.) Joan Grace Akindahunsi (1928 – 2017), who had a PhD degree in education.

Like their father they were good and very kind beings. Because of the way they and their parents faithfully served the Heavenly Father, they all lived long and the children of the two of them have also been very successful in life. Pa Adesokan and his wife were in their nineties when they went to glory. Mrs. Akindahunsi and Dr. Adesokan joined the Saints Triumphant at the ages of 89 and 85 respectively.

God’s blessings on them were not only reflected in their academic and career achievements and those of their children, but also the way they both departed the world. Although they went two years apart but it happened in the same month and the same day of the month. That of Dr. (Mrs.) Akindahunsi took place on Saturday, November 11, 2017 while Dr. Adesokan, who was four years younger, went on Monday, November 11, 2019.

It is a significant date in the calendar of Commonwealth countries and other nations across the world which they have been observing as Remembrance Day since 1919, a year after the First World War ended at 11am on November 11, 1918. In other words, it happened in the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month in that year. Remembrance Day is known as Veterans Day in the United States.

It is also remarkable that the demise of Dr. Adesokan and Chief Ufot Joseph Ekaette (CFR – Commander of the Federal Republic) took place in the same year, 2019. The latter was Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State (1990 – 93), Secretary to the Government of the Federation (1999 – 2007) and the pioneer Minister of Niger Delta Affairs (December 24, 2008 – March 2010).

Chief Ekaette who was born on Monday, April 17, 1939 went to glory on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, forty – seven days before Dr. Adesokan. In 1970 – 71 they lived in a block of 6 flats at 31, Kingsway Road Ikoyi, Lagos. Dr. Adesokan who was then, a senior consultant at the General Hospital, Broad Street, was in Flat 4 on the first floor while Chief Ekaette who was at the time the Principal Secretary to the Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (1968 – 75) was in Flat 6 on the second floor of the building and the flat directly above that of Dr. Adesokan.

Another blessing of God on Dr. Adesokan was the success of his seven children, six male and one female, who are all graduates. His first – born Adegboyega, is a medical doctor in the United States. Next to him are three male triplets, two of them (Adekunle and Adesola) are also medical doctors in America, while the third, Adeyinka, who has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration is a big businessman in the United States and married to a medical doctor.

May the soul of Dr. Adesokan rest in peace eternally and may his children and other descendants have longevity and continue to do well in academics and professionally from generation unto generation.

Next week: My tribute to Togolese – born, Admiral Patrick Seubo Koshoni (1943 – 2020), whose parents’ corner-piece house at 76, Bamgbose Street and 55, Kakawa Street, Lagos was a second home to me in the 1960s.