Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje is yet to formally declare for the Senate presidency, “because of his commitment towards the quick passage of this year’s budget, which is before his committee,” his ally disclosed, yesterday. A ranking northern All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, who declined to be named, said this was in response to calls by North East stakeholders, that Goje should formally declare for the number one seat in the National Assembly.

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, and his predecessor, Mohammed Ali Ndume, have since declared their intention for the position. North East stakeholders, including the North East Consultative Forum (NESF), and five other groups in the geo-political zone, last week, endorsed Goje and demanded his immediate declaration for the position. In response to the call, the serving APC lawmaker said Goje does not want

to combine his legislative works on the budget with the aspiration to vie for the senate presidency. Like the North East stakeholders, he said other groups from across the country are mounting pressure on the former Gombe State governor to contest for the presidency of the Red Chamber. “His priority is to get the budget passed, for the prompt assent of Mr. President. “As a committed loyalist of the president and APC, he doesn’t want anything