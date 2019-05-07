Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Youth Leader of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, has appealed to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to reject the re-election plan of the party’s National Chairman, Victor Oye, saying that he failed to produced 10 governors as allegedly promised in the last elections.

Chukwunyere, who addressed journalists in Abuja, accused Oye of concealing the date of the party’s convention to enable him hatch his plan of securing a second term.

He said: “It is boggling to note that the National Chairman has refused to release the time-table and even make the date for the convention known to the members of our great party.

“It has been uncovered that his refusal to make the convention date public is a ploy to perpetuate himself in the leadership of the party. It is heartbreaking that a man who has turned the party upside down wants to contest for a second term, myself and a majority of the party leaders frowns at this aberration.

“I want to state emphatically that, Oye failed the Party in the recent past elections, I remember that in 2015 after his election, he had promised to install ten APGA Governors in the Federation but our outing in the 2019 elections was really shameful and disgraceful, Imo State which would have been easily won was marred with fraudulent congresses thereby producing unpopular candidates this goes to show the bad leadership style of Mr. Victor Oye.

“I want to appeal to the National Leader and chairman of the Board of Trustees of our party, Chief Maduaburochukwu Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State to also reject Oye just as other leaders of the party have done,” he added.

Meanwhile, attempts to get the reaction of Oye was futile as he was not taking his calls.