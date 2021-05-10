By Moses Akaigwe, 08111813034

An interplay of reasons, including the need to get durable, purpose-built vehicles at comparatively affordable prices and the desire to promote the local auto industry and boost the economy, informs the sustained preference of Innoson vehicles to foreign brands by the Imo State government.

This was disclosed by Oguwike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma, while commenting on the state government’s patronage of vehicles produced in Nigeria, particularly the sundry models from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited (IVM), Nnewi.

The Media Adviser explained that the repeat patronage of the brand is an indication that the vehicles usually serve the purposes for which they are procured, and do so satisfactorily.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma had on Wednesday, May 5, at a ceremony in Owerri presented a fleet of 100 patrol vehicles produced by the Nnewi plant to the state’s anti-crime/banditry outfit, Operation Search and Flush, with a warning “to bandits, hoodlums and trigger-happy criminals that their time is up in Imo State.”

They included some units of the well equipped, and highly acclaimed IVM G12 special purpose vehicle already popular with the military; as well as the IVM {troops} Carrier usually at its best during off-road duties, used by many security outfits and can be spotted in the convoys of some government officials at various levels.

The new batch of automobiles came about one year after the state government procured 100 similar sufficiently equipped Innoson-badged operational vehicles for the inauguration of the security outfit, in March, 2020.

Speaking to The Sun on phone after the presentation of the latest procurement, Nwachukwu disclosed that apart from IVM G12 and IVM Carrier purchased to fight insecurity, government officials in the state have been using passenger vehicles wearing the Innoson nameplate.

Nwachukwu further remarked, “Gov. Hope Uzodinma believes in patronising products with local content and supporting local manufacturers. The patronage of Innoson vehicles is also in line with the Federal Government’s policy of buying products manufactured in Nigeria.

“Moreover, we are buying Innoson because we are getting satisfaction from the vehicles. And if we are getting satisfaction, why go for imported vehicles?”

The Chief Press Secretary said the vehicles in the convoy of the governor travel from Owerri to different parts of the country, and back, without hitches.

An affirmation statement from Innoson on the IVM Carrier pick-up supplied to the Imo State Government, says: “We designed the vehicle specifically for the African road. It comes with an innovative chassis, front double cross beam independent suspension and rear leaf spring dependent suspension, and socket shock absorber, which reduces bumping on the road effectively and enhances smoothness of vehicle.”

Unsurprisingly, the auto industry has begun to take note of, and applaud, the Uzodinma example, the like of which was last seen when Peter Obi, as the governor of Anambra State, purchased hundreds of Innoson SUVs for traditional rulers, and mini buses for all the secondary schools in the state.

They say it is in line with the goals of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) or Auto Policy.

First to react was the National Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Abuja, Jelani Aliyu, who said he is very proud of Innoson, and is not surprised that the Imo State Government has found the company’s vehicles very reliable and worthy of consistent patronage.

He said the NADDC would continue to support Innoson and other local assembly plants towards producing vehicles that satisfy the needs of the Nigerian market, as well as other markets on the continent of Africa.

In his reaction, an auto industry stakeholder and Managing Director of Lafbart Innovations and Consulting Ltd, Akure, Femi Olafunmloye, lauded the governor’s love for the domestic auto industry, imploring other buyers to emulate the patriotic gesture.

Olafunmloye whose company produces tricycle and fabricates agricultural support equipment and parts for light trucks, remarked, “Gov. Uzodinma has done what others find difficult to do, and that is: Patronise and encourage local players in the auto industry, like Innososn. That is how it is done in every serious country. State agents have to be using locally made vehicles. That his is how to create jobs.”

Also commending the Imo state government, Dr. D.V.C. Obi, a strong advocate for a viable automotive who until recently headed the Auto Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, argued that if channeled inward, government purchases could lift the industry from its present bad situation.

To another auto industry player and Managing Director/CEO of Donakosy Tractors Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Enugu, Kosy Maduanusi, Imo State Government’s policy of sourcing vehicles from Innoson, “is a very good move towards encouraging and empowering local manufacturers.”

Maduanusi further stated, “Our economy is also a huge gainer from this policy of looking inwards, because it will strengthen the company and secure the jobs of the workers. I am very much aware that Innoson currently employs over 7,200 staff and have significantly reduced its expatriates to just one percent, which means Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries.

Continue online

“In other country, government, individuals and corporate organisations purchase only locally manufactured vehicles, but in Nigeria, the reverse seems to be the case. So, Gov. Uzodinma deserves special commendation for being patriotic.

“Governments, individuals and corporate organisations are strongly advised to always purchase locally made produced so as to create jobs, strengthen organisations and reduce capital flight.

“I am calling on government at all levels, individuals and corporate organisations to embrace locally manufactured goods in Nigeria and purchase vehicles from Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Agricultural Tractors from Donakosy Tractors Manufacturing Co. Ltd and other local manufacturers.

“This will, no doubt, strengthen our economy and also help stop and/or reduce the rising inflation which we are currently living with. Our daily choices as Nigerians would aggregately improve or destroy our economy tomorrow.”