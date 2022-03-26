The Executive Director, Grace Schools, Mrs Tokunbo Edun has said the educational institution was partnering with Loyalist College, Canada to alleviate the hardship faced by Nigerian students who intend to study in that country.

She said the school also wanted to showcase the capacity of Nigerian schools to deliver top-notch academic services across the globe.

She said Grace Schools was the first Nigerian school to partner with a foreign institution and provide academic programmes in Nigeria.

“Grace Schools is proud to be associated with Loyalist College and delighted to serve as its representative in Nigeria,” she said. “This partnership provides quality education with affordable fees for parents who want to improve learning experiences for their children. It’s an opportunity for students to achieve their academic dreams.” Edun also assured parents of quality teaching as well equipped teachers with sound knowledge had been recruited to teach the students. She asserted further that some online classes would hold in order for Loyalist College Canada to impart the Loyalist Culture and academic approach into the lives of the students prior to the completion of their first year when they move to Canada. Dr Ann Marie Vaughan, College President and CEO of Loyalist College, Canada said: “We are pleased to work with Grace Schools to make Loyalist a destination for Nigerian students to acquire employability and life skills that prepare them to succeed in their future careers.

“Through inclusive student life experiences and empowered learning environments, Nigerian students contribute to our vibrant student body and cross-cultural understanding.