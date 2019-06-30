Gilbert Ekezie

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a leading cause of deaths all over the world each year are caused by heart disease. It is also important to note that there are many incorrect facts about this silent killer that can cause serious issues. Many people erroneously believe that heart problems are primarily experienced by older men. But the truth is that many younger patients of both genders are diagnosed with heart disease. Experts say heart disease can be caused by a wide variety of factors which include genetics, age, ethnicity, weight, cholesterol, blood pressure levels, smoking, depression and living a sedentary lifestyle. Unfortunately, diabetes patients also face a higher risk of developing the deadly disease.

Chief Executive Officer of HITWAVES Global Limited sole marketers of Plakman Supplements in Africa, Pastor Emma Chukwunonso stressed the need to prevent heart diseases before they could cause more harm. He explained that with all of the above mentioned causes of heart diseases, so many people seek out additional options to help them improve their heart health, such as taking proven supplements like Plakman a product of BVISION INC USA.

According to him, the absolute best way to reduce the risk of dying from heart related complications is to avoid behavioural risk factors such as smoking and being inactive. “Moreover, combining these methods with at least one supplement like Plakman can have a dramatic impact on the overall health of one’s heart. When you consider that your heart is tasked with keeping your body alive by beating 100, 000 times per day, it makes good sense to do everything that you can to help relieve the strain that the essential organ is placed under optimal conditions.”

Chukwunonso who is the representative of BVISION INC in Nigeria, hinted that immediate steps one can take to help the heart include Staying active, stoping smoking, cutting down on salt consumption, watching ones diet and cutting out unhealthy junk foods. “Also, in order to help the heart, people should ease up the alcohol, check their family history, learn to manage their stress levels, check their blood pressure & cholesterol levels, manage their weights and drink more water.”

He noted that pointing out which supplements to take can be difficult and even discouraging, especially when you factor in all of the misleading and conflicting information. “Fortunately, Plakman supplements have been proven to help encourage improved heart health, especially when taken properly.”

Ckukwunonso further explained that, Plakman Supplement is a good option for people who are already battling with high cholesterol and blood circulation issues, and adding it as a daily supplement, could also be beneficial for people who have a family history of cholesterol and heart disease related problems.