From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has disclosed why the Green Chambers cannot call member representing the Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa and Yankwashi Constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, to order over his allegations of mismanagement or embezzlement of Stamp Duties funds and cover-ups by the administrative officials.

The Speaker told State House Correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, said that Kazure’s assignment was independent of the House of Representatives and so cannot be called to order, adding that that can only be done if he impugns on the integrity of the house or individuals or leadership of the House that have nothing to do with what he’s doing.

Asked if the issues raised by Kazure came up in the meeting with the president, Gbajabiamila said: “Kazure, from my understanding is working with whoever he’s working with. If it necessitates the house coming in, we will come in. If he has an official function, he should go ahead and do his work. But this has nothing to do with National Assembly. Not that I know of.”

Asked if indeed what he is doing has nothing to do with National Assembly, the Speaker said: “No, no, no, no, no, it was not based on a resolution of the National Assembly. It was not based on a motion from the National Assembly, I believe he said he had the executive authority to do what he’s doing. If that be the case, I mean, then it’s got nothing to do with the National Assembly.”

Asked if Nigerians are likely to see the house call him to order since he’s not representing the Green Chamber, he said: “Well, the house can only call Kazure to order to the extent that he is impugning on the integrity of the house or individuals or leadership of the House that have nothing to do with what he’s doing.

“I think it’s important to separate the two, if he has a mandate to do something that’s on him. When it came up, we had asked members of the executive they said they were not aware of any mandate or such mandate has been withdrawn. I don’t want to get into it. I don’t want to get into it except to the extent that he tries to impugn on the integrity of members of the House. And that’s a no no, we have nothing to do with this.”

The Speaker also disclosed that the 2023 budget proposal of N20.5 trillion will be passed on Thursday.

The Speaker who said he was in the Villa to discuss with the President pressing national issues, including the cashless policy controversy, 2023 elections, security issues as well as felicitate with the President on his 80th birthday, also said the 10 days before they vacate force elections will be intense and engaging.

On the activities of the House next year, Gbajabiamila pointed out that they would round up this session and go on break to campaign for the elections.

He explained: “We’re going to be rounding up our session. And of course, you know, when we resume in January, it’s going to be just barely five weeks before elections. So, it’s probably going to have very little time to sit with maybe about a week to 10 days before we all go for campaigns and elections.

“In that one week to 10 days, we intend to cram in a lot. For now, We’re going to pass the budget on Thursday. Hopefully, when we come back in January, we’ll do some housecleaning matters.

“Like I said, things come up every single day Nigeria. So, we don’t know what’s going to come up any time and then we close for for campaigns.

“And so, let me also use this opportunity. I mean, President was in America during his birthday. Many of us were not available with him in America to wish him well. But we did wish him happy birthday. And I did the same thing upstairs with him. We wished him very good birthday, good tidings and I prayed for his fo a lot longer life, continued protection and Allah’s continued blessings on his life. So happy birthday to Mr. President.”