Okwe Obi, Abuja

Regina Daniels’ father, Barrister Jude Ojegwu, has disclosed why he finally accepted Prince Ned Nwoko, as his son-in-law, after a long-drawn battle.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the naming ceremony in Abuja, Ojegwu said the birth of Munir Nwoko, his grandson, made him change his mind for the sake of peace, joy and happiness.

Recall that he had vehemently opposed to the marriage between his daughter who is an actress and Nwoko, because of age differences, noting that the daughter was too young to marry the businessman.

“The birth of this child has answered the question. Everybody craves for peace, joy and happiness. I have accepted everything.

“I feel very happy having a grandchild that is why I am here. I travelled all the way from Lagos to this place just to celebrate with the family. I told him and the mother to call him Ifechukwudi which means what God has written,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nwoko, who vowed to father more children according to Islamic faith, also said he married the actress because she is peaceful, loving, discipline and homel y.

He said: “My little boy is bearing my middle name, Munir. It means light. It is an Islamic name and I am a Muslim. I am still very young. I have my target when it comes to child bearing.

“God speaks through man. So when the time comes you will know. She is a lovely woman. She is patient, easy-going, homely, discipline and peaceful.”