Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has explained that his decision to accept his nomination as Peter Obi’s running mate was borne out of his commitment to rescuing Nigeria.

He also said Obi and other Labour Party stakeholders also played a major role in his decision, adding that he buys into their agenda and movement of getting Nigeria to where it should be.

He said: “The undeniable and unchallengeable fundamental reason for being on this ticket is to rescue Nigeria. And it goes logically without saying that you can only rescue that which is in trouble and Nigeria is in trouble and I cannot afford not to be part of the movement to rescue Nigeria.

“The second reason is that I believe in the greatness of Nigeria. I believe there will be peace and prosperity, and I believe Nigeria people will unite.”

Speaking on Obi’s consideration, Baba-Ahmed said Obi’s integrity and achievements in the private sector were part of what also informed his decision to join the ticket.