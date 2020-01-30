Chinelo Obogo

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has condemned any form of intimacy between opposite sexes who are married.

On his verified Twitter handle, the cleric lamented that many married couples have crushes on persons other than their spouses warning them to desist from such a vice and consider the object of the fantasy as the devil.

He illustrated his stance by saying he once advised one of his sons who was admiring his female secretary to immediately sack her given the inherent threat to his marriage.

Adeboye counselled couples to spend more time together saying it remained the best way to strengthen their relationship.

“It is sad that many married people are still having crushes with persons apart from their spouses. If there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.

“One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage. What is a married woman doing on the phone with another man for countless minutes? Why would a married man be spending so much time with another man’s wife? Why would you prefer to discuss intimate issues with your friend of the opposite sex instead of your God-given spouse?

“Oh, you may say, ‘I am not doing anything with the fellow; we are just friend.’ That is exactly where it starts from. The devil knows you are a Christian and would not fall for someone just like that.

“So, he makes you become good friends with the fellow and before you know it, you would have fallen. May you not fall for any strategy of the devil in the mighty name of Jesus. If you have any friend that you talk to more than your spouse, break that friendship now.

“Spend more time with your spouse and make him/her your confidant. Exchange compliments. The reason many people have crushes outside their marriage is mostly due to distance between the couple. They no longer communicate as they used to. When they talk, it is only on serious issues about the children or other family needs, instead of talking or gifting about just anything as they used to in the early days of their marriage.

“They no longer go out to fun places or take walks together,except they are going for family functions. If there is no distance between yourself and your spouse, no crush can come between you. No one should be closer to you, or know more about you than your spouse,” Adeboye said.