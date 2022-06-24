From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, said he accepted to be the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of the well thought out programmes of the presidential flag bearer, Abubakar Atiku.

Okowa said the programmes were not only geared towards rescuing Nigeria but also that there implementation would lead to the restructuring of the country.

This is even as the women wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo gave a condition that Igbo women will only mobilise and support a presidential candidate who would protect the interest of women of Igbo extraction.

The governor spoke in Asaba during a reception organised for him by the state chapter of the PDP, which witnessed the absence of notable PDP figures in the state, including former governors, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, James Manager, among others

He said his joint ticket with Atiku would rebuild Nigeria, declaring that with the challenges the country has been through in the last seven years of All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, the PDP would win next year’s election.

Okowa stated that the Atiku/Okowa has been endorsed by God, adding that the rebuilding process of Nigeria will start on May 29, 2023.

“The change we are bringing will be positive, it will be constructive, and it will bring meaningful life to our people.

“Our youths should not be carried away by the euphoria of the moment. The PDP ticket is the only ticket that can deliver this country from APC misrule.

“Our presidential candidate, Atiku, has been talking about restructuring since 1986. And his well documented programmes will lead to restructuring,” he said.

Thanking Deltans for their support, the governor stated that his administration has worked very well with youths to build peace, promote entrepreneurship and deepen the education sector, adding that the Atiku/Okowa ticket would upscale his achievements in various sectors at the federal level.