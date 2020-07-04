Award–winning actress, Toyin Abraham has inked an ambassadorial deal with Revolution Plus Properties, a real estate company based in Lagos.

According to the CEO, Revolution Plus Properties, Chris Bamidele Onalaja, Abraham was singled out due to her personality and what she represents in the society. He added that the actress would help his organisation energize and grow its social footprints with her positivity.

In her response, Abraham expressed her gratitude to the company for finding her worthy of the honour, promising that the partnership would be the beginning of better things to come for both parties.

“I’m really excited to start showcasing Revolution Plus Properties to the world. The company has been doing great things and also helping Nigerians with different humanitarian gestures. Why I accepted this deal is because they represent what I am and what I want to achieve. Hence, we are doing this signing today, which by God’s grace, will be the beginning of better things to come,” she stated.