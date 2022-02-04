From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Nigerian Ex-International and former Technical Director, Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Hon. Sunday Adeleye has said he is vying for the National Assembly seat so as to bring succour to the youths’ by making them creators of wealth instead of chasers of wealth.

Adeleye who wants to represent kabba- bunu/ ijumu federal constituency under the platform of Peoples democratic party said if elected , he will use his international connections to bring investors who will invest in agriculture that will create jobs for thousands of jobless youths in his constituency

The sport Philantropist in a chat with our Correspondent , said he has a blueprint where he has proposed a large sparse of lands in each district of his constituency where foreign investors will be brought in and train youths to be productively engaged in various aspects of agriculture so as to make them employers of labour and creators of wealth Instead of wasting away

The aspirant who decries the rate of unemployment in the area said the youths and women in his constituency deserved better treatment than to be handed over peanuts in the name of empowerments as it is currently been done

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

S. O Adeleye who also said he has carefully formulated an empowerment programme for the active retirees and aged where they can be drawing some succour lamented that some of these retirees/ pensioners were forced out of service without anything to fall back to.

He said that he specifically went to Japan to understudy how the aged are been taken care of stressing that in Japan people within 70- 90 years are still very active and productive.

Adeleye who appeals to youths to shift their focus to productive things that will make their future colourful rather than running after politicians who will use them and dump them said sport has really exposed him to good things of life and asked them to follow suit.

Adeleye counsels the youths that the process of excelling in life is like sports which requires the attributes of discipline, good conduct, high morals, abstinence from bad habits, leadership, patriotism, determination, focus, responsibility, team work and the spirit to accept failure only as a stepping stone to bigger success.

The international athletic champion who said he has sponsored several youths into different international sporting events and gives scholarship to several others said he has a foundation which organises sporting event every years where talents are been discovered and trained to become stars.

Adeleye who contested for the Reps position in 2019 said he was propelled to run again by members of his constituency and his passionate desire to give back to the society saying God has been so faithful to him