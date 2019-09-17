Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, disclosed why he approved the backlog of promotion of 10,000 teachers and non-teaching staff of public schools in the state.

According to the governor, his approval of promotion in the public schools pending since 2016 was indeed to send a positive signal of to the intending investors in the state.

Abiodun, who stated this during the Thanksgiving/Praise and Worship for the victory recorded at the 2019 governorship tribunal, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, said the best way to demonstrate and exemplify good governance was to prioritise welfare of the state workforce.

He added that apart from the fact that the massive promotion would boost the morale of the teachers and non teaching staff, it would also impress it on the would-be investors coming to Ogun that welfare of their workers should be number one on their agenda.

On his victory at the tribunal on Saturday, Abiodun, expressed thanks to God for shaming his traducers, who according to him, had done everything possible to frustrate him before, during and after the March 9 election.

He disclosed that he almost gave up on contesting for and serving in public office, when his attempts to become governor in 2003 and senator in 2015 could not materialise.

The governor, who noted that he had been taken through a crucible by God in order to prepare him for the task at hand, reiterated his determination to serve the state diligently and espouse good governance.

“I almost gave up on contesting for and serve in public office, when my attempts to become governor in 2003 and senator in 2015 fell through. I never knew that God is taking through a crucible to prepare for me for this great task.

“Because of this, I have a tripartite agreement between me, God and Ogun people, and I don’t intend to betray trust reposed in me. I am guided by a vision predicated on good governance, and this is I am committed to pursue and deliver to the people”. Abiodun said.