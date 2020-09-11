Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he supported Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for the job as President of African Development Bank (AfDB).

He said Adesina’s competence and the fact that he is a good Nigerian, notwithstanding the fact that they both belong to different political parties, were some of the reasons for supporting him in 2015.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this, yesterday, when he received in audience at State House, Abuja, the newly re-elected President of AfDB.

Adesina had overcome stiff opposition last month to win an unprecedented 100 per cent votes from regional and non-regional members that make up the bank, and was inaugurated for second term of five years as AfDB President on September 1.

“I have told so many people why I backed you. In 2015, at your first term, you were a minister with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government, and I was of the All Progressives Congress (APC). But you are a good Nigerian. So I recommended you the first time. You proved to be competent, you made us proud, and I recommended you the second time.”

He commended Adesina for his support for Africa in general and Nigeria in particular, stressing that the infrastructural deficits the country has in roads, rail, power, could not be overcome without support.

“There can’t be sustainable development without infrastructure. Our efforts should be seen in the context of lack of resources, but you do your best to support us. I wish you all the best in your final term,” Buhari said.

The AfDB president said Nigeria gave him air “when I badly needed it in my lungs” and pledged to always support the country in his private capacity, and as AfDB President.