US-based Nigerian pharmacist, Emeka Chinaka, has unveiled a choice wine with three flavours in Lagos.

According to him, Nigerians deserve the best wine, that’s why he has brought his Princi Wines all the way from France to Nigeria. “I wanted to get a quality wine and that was how I got into wine production. We are here today to unveil a wonderful product of quality. I have tasted every wine you could think of in the whole world, but I didn’t get that quality wine. I found out that what they had were mostly sub-standard.

“I said why not, Nigeria should be able to get that opportunity to have a better wine. This motivated us to look for a wine maker in the wine city of Bordeaux, France. Having established a relationship with Maison Ginestet, Princi Wines was created,” he explained.

Chinaka noted further that he ventured into wine production to put an end to the frustrations faced by many wine lovers like himself.

