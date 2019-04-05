When Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins, on November 13, 2018, dedicated the Chapel of Adoration, SS Peter and Paul, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, one man who stood tall was Dr. Obiora Anthony Chukwuka, chairman of Greenlife Pharmaceutical Limited.

The church building of the parish, which has Rev. Fr. Leo Ukwuani as the parish priest and Mr. Martin Ndigwe as the parish pastoral vice chairman, was built and donated by Chukwuka, a one-time parishioner of the church.

Chukwuka said he joined the parish as his third parish in Lagos when the church was in a makeshift building. He recalled that, by the year 2001, the foundation of the existing church was laid on a land donated to the church by a good-spirited family. After the foundation laying ceremony, the church started to grow as an outstation of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Isolo.

Chukwuka readily welcomed Fr. Ukwuani when he approached him to support the building of the chapel. He told the priest that he would prefer to build the chapel for the parish in his capacity as chairman, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals. He said he would build the chapel because of his relationship with the parish and also in appreciation to God for His numerous blessings since he came to Lagos in 1980.

Chukwuka said Greenlife was committed to giving back to society in order to promote the general well-being of the populace. He also called on all parishioners, past and present, and other well-wishers to try their best to support the new church building.