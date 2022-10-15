A former Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche (retd.), who described the #LekkiShooting incident as “photoshopped” and “cropped” has given the reasons behind his claim in 2020.

The ex-General who made the list of the 1,234 members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had come under fire on social media for his stance on the #LekkiShooting incident.

On Friday night, Enenche released a press statement on his official Twitter page, @EnenchejohnEne1, addressing the issue raised, explaining that he only declared that the shooting was photoshopped because of an oath of allegiance he swore on commission into the military service.

He said: “Dear country men and women, following my appointment on the campaign council of Labour Party, there were reactions on the social media about my pronouncement concerning a video shot at the scene of #EndSARS incident at Lekki toll-gate on October 20, 2020. Everyone that commented in anyway was right based on the information at their disposal and individual analysis.

“Personally and professionally, I worked with the overriding interest of Nigerians at heart based on the oath of allegiance I swore on commission into the military service, which is sacrosanct.

“I sincerely shared in the pains of that breaking news through the social media as it were. On that note, I want to assure all that more efforts will be put in, so that all assertions can be cleared convincingly from appropriate sources. God bless our cause for the recovery of our dear country Nigeria.”

Enenche further stated that his cause for electing credible leaders come 2023 spurred him to declare his support openly for the LP candidate without fear, adding that he was sure that Obi and running-mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, would provide quality leadership.

He said: “Recall I underscored the need for every conscience bound Nigerian, cutting across societal class to join in the current political exercise in the country towards electing credible, competent and capable leaders in 2023.

“In addition, I enjoined all to speak out and not to sit on the fence.

“Consequently, I made bold to openly and objectively support the candidature of HE Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, without fear or contradiction. All based on my knowledge of the duo for about 17 years and 5 years respectively, that they can provide quality leadership for the Nation that will guarantee effective followership.

“This is what Nigeria needs now to overcome all the numerous challenges imposed on the citizenry in the last two decades,” he added.