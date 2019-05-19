Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, has said the installation date of a popular Ibadan-born fuji icon, Alhaji Abass Akande (Obesere), as Agbaakin Bobagunwa of Ibadanland fixed for Thursday May 2, 2019, was cancelled based on procedural errors.

The first-class monarch, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko, dismissed the insinuation that the cancellation was based on perceived brawl between Obesere and an Ijebu-born iconic fuji star, who is one of the musicians that Oba Adetunji brought to limelight with his record label.

The non-installation of Obesere as Agbaakin Bobagunwa of Ibadanland has generated a lot of controversies, with Obesere pointing fingers at the Ijebu-born fuji musician as the mastermind of the stoppage. But Oba Adetunji has promised to install him at a more convenient date, saying Thursday May 2, was unilaterally picked by Obesere for the installation without consulting with the palace.

Olubadan, who spoke when he played host to the executive council of Fuji Musicians Association, led by its national president, Alhaji Sikiru Agboola, at his Popoyemoja palace at the weekend, insisted that the procedure for prescribing and consenting to honourary chieftaincy title holders in Ibadan is too sacrosanct to be bent for anybody.

According to him, while Obesere’s nomination was conveyed to him in a letter, he should have appeared in person or by proxy to deepen discussion on the next line of action by the consenting and prescribed authority before unilaterally announcing Thursday May 2, 2019 as his chieftaincy installation day in the media.

Oba Adetunji stated further that, “that kind of honourary chieftaincy title is not conferred in Ibadan on Thursdays which he unilaterally fixed by himself without recourse to the Olubadan palace that should have taken into consideration the diary of activities of Olubadan for the day.

“When he came to the palace about five or six days to the proposed installation date with his friends, he admitted to an error of commission and omission, and pleaded for forgiveness. Nobody in Olubadan palace collected a kobo as installation fees from the Ibadan-born fuji music star as insinuated in some quarters. Alhaji Akande Obesere is in a position to confirm or deny it.”

The monarch stated that this was the same position he told his emissaries whom he sent to him before and after the installation date that never was, saying: “To show that he had been forgiven, I did promise to confer the honourary chieftaincy title on him at a more convenient and acceptable date.

“But I was surprised to read a story, Olubadan cancelled my installation for refusing to call Ijebu-born fuji star. This is untrue, unfair and ungodly. Is the Ijebu-born fuji star a member of of the Olubadan-in-Council? Was the Ijebu-born fuji star consulted before Obesere was nominated for the slot by Olubadan palace? Is there any contest between Obesere and the said star for the same chieftaincy position?

“You want to be a chief, you have gone ahead to rent hall, prepare food, pick aso ebi without paying dues and undertaking your chieftaincy rites.”

The Olubadan, however, stated that Obesere remains one of his sons and subjects whom he would forever wish well.

Earlier, the fuji musicians executives had commended the Olubadan for his wisdom in steering the ship of Ibadan, pleading with him to reconsider Obesere for chieftaincy installation.