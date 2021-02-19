Beautifully endowed actress, Praise Sam Ogan is looking for true love.

The My Prophecy star actress squealed to Inside Nollywood that she is studying her new man having just got into a relationship with him. “I just got into a new relationship, I don’t know his plan for us. Besides, I don’t know if I am his only girlfriend yet (laughs). I was born out of love and in love. That’s why, when I’m in love, I am focused 100%. I don’t cheat. If I’m here, I’m here. I’m very contented, loyal and faithful 100 percent. A good woman is a good woman until you make her feel stupid for being a good woman. When I move, even the gods can’t bring me back, except I want to.”

According to Ogan, one thing she had wished for on Valentine’s Day was true love. “This past Valentine’s Day, I wished for forever true love. I also wanted more money in my account to take care of the less privileged through my NGO, Dreams Without Obstacles Foundation. Funny enough, that day, I saw some couples having romantic moments. I didn’t feel bothered; it is their turn, so let them enjoy. I am coming with a bang.”

The pretty diva also hints at how she handled heartbreaks. She recalls: “All my heartbreaks hurt me so bad, and it is not always easy to let go. But whenever I workout so hard, it is therapy to become happier.”