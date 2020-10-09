Yewande Obisesan popularly called Wendy said nothing could make her crush on any Nigerian actor rather there are some she truly respects their professionalism.

The young actress and a practising barrister who has featured in few movies including Mnet Eve Series added that in as much as she loves meeting actors that professionalism speaks to her first than facial appearance. She also opined that money can’t make her overlook her morals and virtues.

“I don’t have a crush. Although, I would love to work with the likes of Ramsey Noah and Ibrahim Chatta. I fell they are very talented and will like to learn a few things professionally.

“All I do is within the confine of the profession. I can act sexy moods but cant is naked or have sex on set. If I agree to act sexy scene, it depends on the cause or the role I am trying to play. I am selective with my roles because it is not about the money but about the craft. Acting is a passion for me so I don’t need to go overboard,” she stated.

She urged actress not to excessively push for roles as there is life after the cameras. For her, talent is enough to speak.

“I only project my talent as much as I can and when the director does not see it, I move on. I know whatever is mine won’t pass me by. All these roles I have opportune to play came by my merit and grace,” she concluded.