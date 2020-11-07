Daniel Olaniyi better known as Lordmansa has vowed not to date or marry an actress.

He told Inside Nollywood in a recent encounter that showbiz couples live their lives in the public glare and therefore often find themselves under undue pressure. “In the long run, their marriage will be rocked by frictions that leave their union in a bad state. We have seen it happen severally to many entertainers who dared to tread that path. I am not interested in going through that stress. I can never marry or date an actress, it is a no-no for me,” he reiterated.

Though, Lordmansa detests having a relationship with an actress, he has confessed his crush on Nollywood diva, Genevieve Nnaji. “Genevieve is one of the few celebrities that I admire. She is so ageless; despite being in her 40s, she still has a look that is easy on the eye.”