Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, has said that he was motivated to sponsor a bill for the new police act, because of commitment to the welfare of the citizens.

Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, disclosed that he had sponsored the bill, which was signed into law recently by President Muhammadu Buhari, long before the #EndSARS protests against police brutality occurred.

The lawmaker stated this,in Abuja, on Friday, while receiving an award of excellence from the members of the 8th Plateau State House of Assembly.

According to him, “I have always been for the interest and welfare of the people, and that is what motivated me to sponsor the Police Reforms Bill, which was signed into law, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is not the EndSARS that instigated me to bring a bill for police reforms; that bill came before EndSARS. I saw the need for political reforms before EndSARS “

Gagdi, who is also a former deputy speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly assured his former colleagues in the state assembly, that he would be consistent in pushing for quality legislations in the Green chamber.

The lawmaker added that he would continue to partner with people of like minds in pursuit of the development of the country.