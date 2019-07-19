Rita Okoye

Fast rising singer, Mba Ekene Jackson aka HB has rebranded and now wants to be called ‘HBEE’.

On why he’s changing nomenclature, the talented artiste said: “I changed my name because it was difficult to identify my brand and music during name search on social media and music platforms. On that note, my team and I decided to change from HB to HBEE for unique branding and easy global access.”

Speaking on his latest project, HBEE assured that his new EP, Wickedest Vibe would drop anytime soon, but then one of the hit songs, Ejo will be released on Thursday, July 25. “Wickedest Vibe is a song everybody would love. I have six tracks in it including Mother Love, Ejo, Turn Up, Sure For Me, Could This Be Love ft. Giffty, and Feelings ft. Superstar Ace. However, I’m dropping only Ejo next week. It is a vibe everybody can dance to. I believe that with the uniqueness of my voice and style of music, including my looks and fashion sense, my music will take me to places,” he noted.

HBEE, who admires the likes of Burna Boy, Drake, Sean Tizzle and Wizkid, is an independent artiste hoping to get signed or have someone invest in him some day.