BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has explained why he settled for the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

He said part of the criteria he considered was Okowa’s rich experience and political trajectory which positioned him well to become president after his (Atiku’s) tenure.

Atiku spoke at the unveiling of Okowa as his running mate at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja, on Thursday.

He said: “In arriving at the decision, I held wide consultations with various stakeholders in our party including our Governors, National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, and other leaders to seek their input and their wisdom.

“In these consultations, I made clear that my running mate would have the potential to succeed me at a moment’s notice, that is, a President-in-waiting.”

The PDP presidential candidate said: “In other words, the person must have the qualities to be President. The person must have an appreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless APC government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understand the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.

“The person must appreciate the critical importance of education in the development of modern societies so we can prepare our young people to be able to compete in the increasingly competitive and globalized world.

