It’s a pure fact that people who can identify business opportunities in Nigeria know that the oil industry is not the only business that can put food on your table.

While there are a thousand business opportunities out there that can help to transform your life overnight, it behooves on a wise man to have a foresight for such businesses. That’s what sets Iloanya Uche Victor, the CEO of Vic Kitchen Plug, a leading kitchen and home equipment company apart from other entrepreneurs in the country.

Iloanya believes that the greater the risk an investor is willing to take, the greater the potential return. This core beliefs has defined the paths he has taken in life, and such that has brought great wealth to him in the long run.

The 19-year-old entrepreneur ventured into the kitchen equipment business when many saw no business in it. But with determination, he is a success story today.

Sharing his inspiring story in a recent chat, Victor said he joined the industrial kitchen market at a young age and when he had no source of income.

I knew about the business when I was 13 years old but fully ventured into the game when I was 15 years old after I completed my secondary education. Yes I served my elder brother for a couple of years under this field then after which I set up my business,’ he recounted.

Iloanya established his business empire in earlier 2022, and today, he’s one of the market leaders in Nigeria.

According to him, equipment sales and marketing remains one of the best and underrated businesses in Nigeria. ‘Very lucrative but that is if you know what you are doing, and especially the tricks of the business. I mean if you understand the business very well,’ he stressed.

Speaking further, Iloanya who hails from Anambra State said his business started booming with the advent of social media. ‘My business expanded long time ago when I started patronizing popular sites such as Jiiji.ng for marketing tools. But it blew the moment we started using Instagram. Instagram has been a blessing to me.

I won’t lie. Instagram exposed my business to the world and connected me to so many big people in the society. Celebrities and politicians who connected with us via Instagram now patronize us on a large scale,’ he added.

Although the business is increasingly becoming competitive, Iloanya said his experience and business strategy has kept him on the top. “We have been able to build a structure around our restocking process, so it’s getting better, per day,” he added.

Revealing that he wanted to become a musician when he was a kid but never had the opportunity to be one, Iloanya said part of his future plans is to own one the biggest record label in the world.

“My future plan is to build a very big record label which will be located in Nigeria, Iloanya said.