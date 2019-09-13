Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal confirmed his election because it is better to offer public congratulations than visit the President at night.

Governor Wike said unlike some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who visited President Buhari at night, he made his declaration public because it came from the heart.

He spoke at the funeral service in honour of Madam Blessing Awuse, mother of Onha Sergent Awuse, at St Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua, yesterday.

He said: “I am sure, all of you are surprised that I congratulated Buhari. Is it not good for me to congratulate him, than to go to his house in the night?

“So many PDP governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone there and I will not go.

“We are the only state that the Federal Government refused to pay us our money used to execute federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night and I won’t go. He is not my friend, he is not doing well, but he won in court, should I say the court did wrong, no.

“Politics is a game of interest. And my only interest is Rivers State. Anything that is against the interest of Rivers State, I will not agree.

“These people sold us out, thinking that they are doing Governor Wike. It is the state you are offending, because I am just one person.”

Governor Wike expressed displeasure that Rivers has key links to President Buhari from the state, yet the East West Road, the seaports and other federal projects, have been completely neglected since 2015.

He said nothing has indicated that Rivers has prominent APC members working with President Buhari.

The governor maintained that Rivers is a Christian state. He said the facts of Rivers being a Christian state would not be changed by negative propaganda and falsehood targeted at his person.

He said Rivers is a major oil producing state that deserves major projects from the Federal Government.

“We produce oil. They should not punish Rivers State because of me. I am just an individual. We have not benefitted anything from the Federal Government. The only thing we have benefitted is abuse.

“They turned the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into a cash cow to sponsor elections against us. Nobody protested that anomaly. Now they want us to protest.

“Since 2015, NDDC has not had its governing board, but nobody protested. I will not be dragged into such protest,” he said.

On the passage of Mrs Awuse, Wike said she lived a fulfilled life and raised disciplined and trustworthy children. He said her burial was a celebration of life.

Chief mourner, Ohna Sergeant Awuse, thanked Wike for his love and friendship. He said the governor always intervenes at the most critical time.

Anglican Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Blessing Enyindah, urged Wike to continue with his good works, saying the governor should focus on the people in all his programmes.