Bishop of Ideator Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Henry Okeke, has eulogised former Anambra governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, for his selfless living and love for the poor.

Okeke, who spoke at the fourth Synod of Ideator Diocese, Anglican Communion, held in Arondizuogu at the weekend, described Obi as a missionary out to make peoples lives better.

Recalling his years as Bishop of Mbamili, the cleric said Obi, then governor of Anambra State, strongly supported his missionary work and help to the poor.

“Back then when I was the Bishop of Mbamili Diocese in Anambra West, I stood in as guarantor for some farmers who needed loans to invest in their agricultural business. Unfortunately, flooding occurred and washed away what these farmers had laboured for. Frustration and hopelessness set in and many of the farmers began to run away because they could no longer pay back the loans. The banks then came after me who stood in for them. I had no option than to tell Peter Obi my challenges. Without questions, he simply cleared the loans amounting to over N13 million.