Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who is billed to declare for the 2023 presidential contest tomorrow, said his aspiration has a cross-party appeal, hence the decision to consult other governors elected on the platform of the opposition political parties.

Ngige had made a stop over at Enugu en-route Awka, Anambra State on Saturday, where he was received by his supporters at Akanu Ibiam International Airport. He later visited Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Addressing supporters who waited for seven hours to receive him at Amansea, a border town with Enugu State, Ngige apologised and said he was held up in meetings with different South East support groups who converged on Enugu.

“I also visited the Enugu State governor as part of my nation-wide consultation. Even though he is in PDP, he is an Igbo man. Even though he is in PDP , he is a very realistic, discerning person. Don’t forget also that Enugu is the capital of the former Eastern region. And you know that respect is reciprocal. Over the week, I also consulted some other Nigerians not allied to any political party. Therefore , I had to consult him over my intention to contest for president and sought his views too . And he told me to kick the ball into the net.

“So this journey is not for APC members alone. Our brothers in PDP are easily agreed that I tower above some of the persons aspiring to the position in their party. I have no fear whatsoever I’m equal to the task. Even our brothers in APGA will join us in the task ahead. “

Ngige, who reflected on the reason he is throwing his hat into the ring, said his antecedents, stewardship as a civil servant, governor, senator and minister stands him apart.

“What we did in Anambra State in 34 months, those who did eight years have not done them. When they come to compare Ngige with Obi, or Ngige with Obiano, they are making a mistake. I did 34 months during which I laid the foundation for the new Anambra State. But I didn’t just lay the foundation , I also took the house beyond the lintel level.

“I built schools, returned schools to the missions, rescued Odumegwu Ojukwu University from the status of a glorified secondary school – built structures there and secured accreditation for 15 courses including law and medicine. I rehabilitated and upgraded our general hospitals including Enugwu-Ukwu , Onitsha and Amaku in Awka and restructured the state civil service.

“I was the person who introduced examination as basis for promotion in the state service. I built over 500km of roads across all senatorial zones, that are still standing today. So without the foundation I built , neither Peter Obi nor Obiano would have succeeded. I inherited N42billion debt when I assumed office . I didn’t talk about it. I put my hands on the plough and started working . I didn’t mention Mbadinuju one day. It is not necessary because if God wants us to be looking back , he would put our eyes on the back. I cleared arrears of pension and salaries , mapped out agricultural zones, and restored water to dry taps in Onitsha and Awka.”

Ngige also recalled how he brought insecurity in the state to a halt.

“Let’s not forget that when I became Anambra Governor, our people had stopped coming home as a result of insecurity. I effectively deployed the meagre security vote there was, established the Anambra vigilante group with a law passed by the State House of Assembly. I opened up our productive capacity and got many youths engaged. I have an advantage of being part of this government and part of the 7th senate. I’m well equipped for this job.”

Ngige summed up his mission, “I plan to re-engineer Nigeria the way, I re-engineered Anambra. I want to go and be your ambassador there. Tuesday is the date. Let all roads lead to Alor where the matter will be laid to rest. I’m done with consultation; I will answer your call.”