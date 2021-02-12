From Timothy Olanrewaju, Damaturu

Yobe State govenor, Mai Mala Buni has explained why he declared state of emergency on the education sector in the state.

Buni while receiving board members of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Damaturu, state capital on Friday said the education sector was badly affected by the over a decade of insurgency.

He said Boko Haram which labelled Western education as forbidden, burnt many schools and killed dozens of atudners. He said many children were displaced from their homes and schools.

“Just imagine a child that was three years old when the insurgency started will now be 13 years old. For such child to miss school is indeed disturbing. This is one of the reasons we declared state of emergency on the education sector,” the governor said.

He said the impact of the violence in the state and neighbouring Borno, both epicentre of insurgency, fueled his decision to declare state of emergency. He appealed to TETFund to increase interventions for tertiary institutions in the state.

Chairman TETFund Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashim Imam said the tertiary education institutions in the state would receive intervention to the tune of N80 billion this year.

He said the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu Yobe State University Damaturu, Federal College of Education Potiskum and Federal University Gashua are beneficiaries of TETFund interventions.