Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has attributed his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to what he described as the “surefooted and progressive approach to governance” by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, in the last seven and half months.”

Isiaka, commonly known as ‘GNI’, added that he dumped his former party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in order to “align his shared values” with those of Abiodun’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda with the view of engendering good governance in the state.

GNI made this known while addressing reporters on Tuesday shortly after he led scores of loyalists from the ADC to the APC.

The formal declaration and presentation of flag event which held at the Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, also saw the former deputy governor of the state, Salmot Badru; former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Joju Fadairo; two-time member of the House of Representatives on the platform of PDP, Dave Salami and others, joining APC.

Isiaka, who said he saw in Abiodun a determination govern with sincerity and purpose, explained that joining the ongoing efforts by the Governor would move the state to the next level of socioeconomic development, particularly in an increasingly broken national political landscape.

While declaring that he would dedicate his energy and resources to building a stronger APC in Ogun, Isiaka said that “the official declaration of our movement and state-wide structure into the APC today is a display of sacrifice, sincerity of purpose, value alignment and willingness to pursue the common good.”

Earlier, Governor Abiodun commended the ADC party defectors for taking the bold step to join the APC, which according to him would bolster his courage and determination to deliver good governance to the people of Ogun.

The Governor, who expressed his joy at the defection of ” the entirety of Ogun West” to APC, declared that no one would be treated as new entrants into the party, assuring that the defectors will all be accommodated and accorded their respect.

He urged the new members to work for the progress of the APC in the state and join him in building the future of the state together.

In his message, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, represented by the South-West Zonal Secretary of the party, Ayo Afolabi, said the movement of GNI and other PDP bigwigs to the APC was an indication that Ogun was hinging towards a “one-party state.”

Welcoming the defectors, Ogun APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, said the defection was a milestone in the political annals of the state, describing the defectors as “pillars and cornerstones of their respective parties.”