Celebrity aphrodisiac merchant, Aminat Eniola Ayeni is popularly known for her effective sex enhancers.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood during the opening of her Tejuosho, Lagos office, the CEO of Aminat’s Secret recalls how her love for aphrodisiac started.

“I started in 2016 when my relationship was having issues. Unfortunately for me, it was beyond repair. We were not intimate anymore. So, during the breakup, I heard about Kayamata, which is known in Hausa as ‘women things’. It is an aphrodisiac. I did research about it. Then I travelled to the North for about three and half months because my friend told me that the herbs would make a guy stay glued to you. Obviously, she didn’t use the right terms to describe it. What she meant was that when you use the herbs, sex would be more pleasurable and things would get better between you and your man. That was how I ventured into the sex business,” she recalled.

Sharing some of the testimonies of her product, Aminat added: “We have restored so many broken homes and we also have so many Aminat’s secret babies. Happier women; happier men. I deal with natural herbs. It is not juju or fetish. I don’t do stuffs like that. I don’t deal with spiritual products. If you have a healthy sex life, it makes you a happier person. All we want is to restore homes and make couples happy.”