From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Senator representing Sokoto East District in Sokoto state, Dr. Ibrahim Gobir has said his non-appearance at the Sokoto Security Summit with other political stakeholders was not a deliberate decision.

The submit who was organized last week to brainstorm on the security situation and how best to tackle it in the state was attended by key political leaders.

Former governors of the state, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, former deputy governors, heads of all security operatives and other stakeholders were among those attended the meeting.

The Senator, while fielding questions from Journalists in Sokoto, at the weekend said he was also away to attend to pressing issues that border on security of the state.

Gobir who his senatorial zone has been under attacks of armed bandits and other criminal acts said one of his priorities is to ensure lives and properties of the people of the state are safe.

“First, let me appreciate the organiser of the meeting. The meeting was timely and I welcome its convene because of the current insecurity in some part of Sokoto state, my senatorial zone to be precise.

“I wish the meeting would be a routine one, maybe every months where stakeholders would come to evaluate and advise on the security situation in the state.” Gobir explained.

He however urged the public not to politicize his absence at the meeting, saying that “all stakeholders are working for the progress of our dear state.”

He also commended the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal among other political leaders for their resolute in ensuring peace and stability among the people of the state.

The senator noted that leaders in the state, irrespective of their political leanings, have shown concern for the situation of insecurity, thus underscoring the significance of the meeting.

During the meeting, Governor Tambuwal said the stakeholders have all collectively resolved to work together to find solution to the problem.

He expressed gratitude to the Sultan for his role in preaching peace and unity in the state and country at large.