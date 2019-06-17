Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moughalu, has explained why he did not challenge the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of 2019 presidential election at the tribunal.

He said it was a personal decision and not because the people’s votes counted.

Moughalu added that he did not go to court to challenge the presidential election because he didn’t think it was the wisest action at that time.

He disclosed these, at the weekend, during a book launch by the Bishop on the Niger Diocese, Anambra State, Dr. Owen Nwokolo, at Ascension Church Isiafor, Obosi, where he urged the Judiciary to stand firm and save democracy.

“I did not think it was the best thing to do at that time.

“The PDP came second at the election, they went to court! I felt that’s okay, also, by the time you are not the All Progressives Congress (APC), you are not PDP and a small party such as we are, I said our votes were stolen and I stand by it and also said that even if all our votes properly counted we would not have won the election.

“Nevertheless, the votes were not properly counted but I chose not go to court. It was a simple a practical decision that I made, I didn’t think it was the wisest cause action at that time.”

Asked whether he has confidence in the tribunal he replied: “We can only hope that our judicial system will stand this test they are going through and I think we can only make that judgement at the end of the day.

“The areas president Buhari should focus are on security and economy. This country is moving drifting into the state of a failed state.

“With the security situation we have in Nigeria, today, if it is not corrected the part the state is failing us is staring us in the face.

“So, it is imperative on the government to perform its number one duty to secure the lives of the citizen of Nigeria.

“Then, the economy, poverty is live in this country and it is a shame that Nigeria with all our human resources is judged the poverty capital of the world.

“We have the highest numbers of obsoletely poor people; it’s a reflection of the failure of our leadership to focus on economic transformation, economic development and structurally lifting millions of people out of poverty.

“It takes knowledge and skill, politics won’t do it. That is now technical know how backing up with political will to manage the economy.

“My advise to president is that he should pick his cabinet very carefully and competence should be his number one criteria.”