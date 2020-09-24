Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has said his decision not to pick the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi as his running mate was because his (Ajayi) decision was to serve as Governor.

He also explained that Ajayi was part of the “failure” of the Akeredolu’s administration that PDP is campaigning against.

Jegede who spoke on a television programme monitored in Akure, said his resolve to contest the governorship election was born out of his desire to serve his people.

According to him, “Ajayi chose not to be my deputy. His ambition is to be a governor under a political party. He left the All Progressive Congress (APC) came to PDP, defeated in our primary, and went to ZLP.

“I took opinions from virtually everybody. People chose who became my running mate. When a choice is made we must respect it. One should not allow his ambition to override the choice of the people.

“All the policies that we are fighting, the pains we want to end are the product of Akeredolu and his deputy. He was in our party (as a member) for just six weeks. He is a very powerful person and humble, you cannot do away with that,” he added.

The PDP candidate had picked Gboluga Ikengboju, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Irele/Okitipupa as his running mate.