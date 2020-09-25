The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has said his decision not to pick the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi as his running mate was because of his (Ajayi’s) desperation for the coveted seat.

He also explained that Ajayi was part of the “failure” of the Akeredolu’s administration that PDP is campaigning against.

Jegede who spoke on a television programme monitored in Akure, said his resolve to contest the election was borne out of his desire to serve his people.

He said: “Ajayi chose not to be my deputy. His ambition is to be a governor under a political party. He left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and came to PDP, was defeated in our primary, and went to ZLP.

“I took opinions from virtually everybody. People chose who became my running mate. When a choice is made, we must respect it. One should not allow his ambition to override the choice of the people.

“All the policies that we are fighting, the pains we want to end are the product of Akeredolu and his deputy. He was in our party (as a member) for just six weeks. He is a very powerful person and humble, you cannot do away with that,” he added.

The PDP candidate picked Gboluga Ikengboju, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Irele/Okitipupa as his running mate.