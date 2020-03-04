Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the need to do what was right and in keeping with the covenant made with his creator to serve the people diligently, made his administration not to disengage those employed at the twilight of the last administration.

Abiodun, who stated this at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, when he met with about 2,000 recently absorbed civil servants, said his ascension to power was through the benevolence of the Almighty and the goodwill of the people, hence, he would not embark on witch-hunt.

“We are not an administration that is here to witch-hunt anybody, but to do that which we believe is right before God and man. My agreement is with God, myself and all the people of Ogun State who voted me into office. Anything I do, I do it with a clean conscience,” he said.

The governor explained that his administration had set up a committee to look into all appointments made at the twilight of the past administration with a view to having first hand information on why it hurriedly appointed new workers at the last minute, despite the fact that the process of employment started a year before the hand over of government.

Abiodun noted that after viewing the last minute appointments with lots of suspicions, he opted to absorb the workers and pay their full salaries.