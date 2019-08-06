Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has said he dissolved the organisation’s branches in Ghana and London because of increasing factions.

Nwodo said the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation was worried about the development and would no longer tolerate any faction in the body, anywhere in the world.

The Ohanaeze boss spoke at Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state during the celebration of this year’s New Yam Festival, organised by the President of Igbo World Assembly, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

He lamented the seeming disunity among Ndigbo and urged the people to come together and forge ahead for the task ahead of the ethnic nationality.

He said it would appear that the great and admirable intelligence for which Igbo were known, was gradually overwhelming them, wondering why the people should not plan and work together wherever they lived.

Nwodo, who spoke in Igbo said: “I just returned from Ghana, where I dissolved the two factions of Ohanaeze, along with the two presidents’ general and two traditional rulers and we are making arrangement on when to go and conduct proper election for them in that country.

“There are about one million Igbo in Ghana and I have asked the country’s Minister of Interior not to recognise any of the factions. Even in London, we have factions and we have also dissolved them, pending when they will unite to form a united Ohanaeze in that branch. Lagos also had a similar problem, but we have been able to resolve the problem.

“It would appear that the intelligence of our people is overwhelming us, such that many of our people no longer reason properly.

“Our people should know that we are facing a very difficult challenge in Nigeria and my appeal to all Igbo is to be vigilant to be able to wage the battle facing us.

“Let us not allow disaster to befall our race in our generation. I believe that we are equal to the task before us and I am optimistic that we shall overcome.”

Commending Anakwenze, for galvanising the Igbo in the diaspora and celebrating the Igbo culture consistently, both in Nigeria and abroad, Nwodo asked others to emulate him.

Earlier, Anakwenze, who is the traditional prime minister of Abagana and former president of Anambra State Associations in the United States of America (ASA-USA), said his interest in sustaining the Igbo culture would not wane.

He said Igbo in the diaspora had established Igbo schools in Atlanta and Virginia with the teaching of Igbo culture as a major subject, adding that plans were afoot to bring some Igbo youths in USA for summer programmes in some Nigerian universities during which they would interact with their counterparts in Nigeria.